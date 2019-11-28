Rwanda: Gatsibo - Over 7,000 Supported to Engage in Banana Farming

Some 7,200 people form Gatsibo who are classified under the first and second class of Ubudehe category of the social stratification programme will benefit from the district initiated banana farming project.

The district says that it has started distributing banana suckers to the residents in the 14 sectors that make up Gatsibo District.

Theogene Manzi, the district vice mayor in charge of economic development, told The New Times that the excise targets people with idle land in order to help them make it productive.

Manzi said that while there are several existing projects to assist vulnerable people, the new initiative will help the residents get a stable income.

"When we help someone who did not have monthly income and savings to grow up to 250 banana plants, they will be able to save up to Rwf80,000 every month," Manzi said.

The exercise, which started on November 6, is communally oriented with local leaders and residents working together in the planting process to improve the welfare of vulnerable people.

Under the arrangement, the beneficiaries also get free banana suckers, manure and fertilizers.

Manzi says that although the district has so far raised Rwf1 million and expect to raise more from other partners nongovernmental organisations.

While the local government initiated the project, residents in the district also participate by donating the banana suckers.

Vaniste Nyirahabimana was given 158 suckers.

She said: "With this plantation, I will be able to generate some income. I will also be able to save some money."

Hamada Musabyimana, who was already engaged in farming was given an extra 78 banana suckers for planting, which he said will bolster his income and be able to produce sufficient food for consumption and market.