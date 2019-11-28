Kenya: KPL Matches to Return to Muhoroni Stadium

27 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Muhoroni Stadium has been cleared to host low risk Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches.

The KPL Stadia Safety and Security Committee gave the stadium an all-clear after inspection last week and Chemelil has now moved all its home games there. Last week the millers hosted Mathare United there, losing the game 4-1.

Chemelil Sugar Complex has no perimeter fence and during these hard financial times in the league, the team is eager to earn some revenue from tickets sales hence the change to Muhoroni Stadium.

The pitch however cannot host high risk matches and Chemelil will be forced to hire either the Moi Stadium in Kisumu or Green Stadium in Kericho to host games involving AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia.

Chemelil, just like the other sugar belt sides, has been going through financial difficulties this season and is currently bottom of the log with just a point after 10 outings. They have issued two walkovers so far and could be ejected from the KPL should they fail to honour one more game.

Up next for the team from Chemelil is Wazito on Saturday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.