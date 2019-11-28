Kenya: KPL Matches to Return to Muhoroni Stadium

The Muhoroni Stadium has been cleared to host low risk Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches.

The KPL Stadia Safety and Security Committee gave the stadium an all-clear after inspection last week and Chemelil has now moved all its home games there. Last week the millers hosted Mathare United there, losing the game 4-1.

Chemelil Sugar Complex has no perimeter fence and during these hard financial times in the league, the team is eager to earn some revenue from tickets sales hence the change to Muhoroni Stadium.

The pitch however cannot host high risk matches and Chemelil will be forced to hire either the Moi Stadium in Kisumu or Green Stadium in Kericho to host games involving AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia.

Chemelil, just like the other sugar belt sides, has been going through financial difficulties this season and is currently bottom of the log with just a point after 10 outings. They have issued two walkovers so far and could be ejected from the KPL should they fail to honour one more game.

Up next for the team from Chemelil is Wazito on Saturday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.