Kenya: KPA Dare Ulinzi at Makande

Tension is at an all-time high as Ulinzi Warriors prepare to travel to Mombasa on Thursday, two days ahead of their Madgoat National Classic basketball league play-offs semi-final game one against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) at Makande Hall on Saturday.

This is the first time ever the two teams will be meeting at the semi-final stage of the play-offs, a clear indication that one of the two teams will be going for an early Christmas break.

With a chance to represent the country at the recently introduced Basketball Africa League next year on offer, the stakes are even higher.

Ulinzi Warriors beat KPA home and away in the regular season to finish top of the log and book Kisumu Lakeside in the quarter-finals whom they saw off 2-0 in the best-of-three series.

KPA, who finished the league ranked fourth with six loses during the regular season, met fifth-placed Strathmore University's Blades whom they defeated 2-0 in the quarters setting the stage for this mouth-watering clash set for Saturday 4.00pm.

"We are well aware of the resistance we will get from KPA in Mombasa but we are determined to win both game one and two to make the remaining three matches in Nairobi a mere formality," said Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol adding it is the main reason they opted to travel to Mombasa early.

Ulinzi Warriors raided KPA and recruited playmaker Victor Bosire and shooting guard James Mwangi who together with speedy guard James Khaemba and Alvin Nyamgweso from Thunder and USIU respectively have turned their season around.

Wiliam Ochieng, Eric Mutoro, Tiberius Menya, James Washika, and Vincent Juma are some of the players Ulinzi Warriors will rely on for the win.

KPA on the other hand have been in residential training in Mombasa for the past week under the watchful eyes of coaches Anthony Ojukwu, Sammy Kiki and Samuel Ochola. They have vowed to turn the tables on their opponents.

On-form Ariel Okal, Kevin Wachira, Job Byron, Dick Aran and Keagan Oyugi are some of the players KPA will be relying on to win at least one or both home games to ease pressure in the return leg matches in Nairobi in this best-of-five series semi-finals.

The action-packed weekend will also see KPA women play game three of the semi-finals against Storms on Saturday from 2pm with the dockers leading the series 2-0.