Angola: State Minister Points Out Education, Health As Priorities

27 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Wednesday, in Luanda, considered the expansion of the school and health network, as well as the fight against unemployment and support to vulnerable populations state, as some of the Government priorities in 2020 in the social area.

The Government official was speaking at the meeting of the specialized working committees of the National Assembly in the context of the consideration, discussion and approval of the State Budget in the social area.

She considered that, although not ideal, it is nevertheless possible for the country's current financial environment, noting that, in addition to taking into account the macroeconomic scenarios and policies for human and sustainable development, it also addresses the political and social context at the moment.

The Government's proposal for the social sector in the State Budget for 2020 amounts to over 2.3 trillion kwanzas, equivalent to 38 percent of fiscal expenditure.

For the minister, the current climate of international financial economic crisis, the rampant demographic growth that Angola knows and the continued ruralization of cities are factors that pose various challenges for inclusive governance, leading to development and economic growth.

Carolina Cerqueira advocated that the implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Program (PIIM) will meet the needs of communities and families' needs, especially in the fields of education and health, priorities of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018/2022.

He also encouraged the synergies and intelligences of all to contribute in a spirit of mission to advancing the common good and responding to the interests of the nation, in defense of the dignity of the human person.

The Cabinet minister said that the Government has been guided by dialogue with public private institutions and civil society, for inclusive and close governance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.