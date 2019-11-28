Angola: State Minister Points Out Education, Health As Priorities

Luanda — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Wednesday, in Luanda, considered the expansion of the school and health network, as well as the fight against unemployment and support to vulnerable populations state, as some of the Government priorities in 2020 in the social area.

The Government official was speaking at the meeting of the specialized working committees of the National Assembly in the context of the consideration, discussion and approval of the State Budget in the social area.

She considered that, although not ideal, it is nevertheless possible for the country's current financial environment, noting that, in addition to taking into account the macroeconomic scenarios and policies for human and sustainable development, it also addresses the political and social context at the moment.

The Government's proposal for the social sector in the State Budget for 2020 amounts to over 2.3 trillion kwanzas, equivalent to 38 percent of fiscal expenditure.

For the minister, the current climate of international financial economic crisis, the rampant demographic growth that Angola knows and the continued ruralization of cities are factors that pose various challenges for inclusive governance, leading to development and economic growth.

Carolina Cerqueira advocated that the implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Program (PIIM) will meet the needs of communities and families' needs, especially in the fields of education and health, priorities of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018/2022.

He also encouraged the synergies and intelligences of all to contribute in a spirit of mission to advancing the common good and responding to the interests of the nation, in defense of the dignity of the human person.

The Cabinet minister said that the Government has been guided by dialogue with public private institutions and civil society, for inclusive and close governance.