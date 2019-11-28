Mozambique: Vale Announces Three Month Closure of Moatize Mine

27 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — The Brazilian mining giant Vale on Tuesday announced that it will close down its coal mine in Moatize, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, for three months next year for "maintenance".

In August, the Mozambican subsidiary of Vale announced that in the second quarter of 2019 it registered an operational loss of 145 million US dollars, which followed a 120 million dollar loss in the first quarter.

As a result of these continuing losses, the company has undertaken a review and is shifting its focus away from mining thermal coal to coking coal used in the production of steel. The price of thermal coal has been falling, in large part due to international electricity companies moving away from coal generated power to renewable energy or gas powered generation which has lower carbon emissions and is less polluting.

Vale's partner in the mine and the Nacala Corridor railway and port project, has confirmed that it expects to take a financial hit. Japan's Mitsui announced on Wednesday that "while Mitsui is now reviewing the amount of proven reserves based on the new long-term mining plan for the Moatize project, we hereby inform that recognition of impairment loss for the Moatize business is expected'.

The closure of the mine will also have a negative effect on Mozambique's balance of payments: in the second quarter of this year Vale-Mozambique's revenue was 271 million dollars. In addition, the company paid 3.6 million dollars in royalties to the Mozambican state.

Alongside Vale and Mitsui, the state-owned Mozambican Mining Exploration Company (EMEM) holds a five per cent stake in the Moatize project.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.