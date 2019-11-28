Mozambique: Defence Minister Visits India to Discuss Maritime Security

Maputo — Mozambique's Minister of Defence, Salvador M'tumuke, on Tuesday began a working visit to India during which he will sign a protocol to promote maritime security covering Mozambique's Exclusive Economic Zone.

During his stay, he will meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and talk with companies involved in the defence sector and other areas.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Minister's trip is in response to an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. In July, Rajnath Singh came to Mozambique for his first overseas visit following his appointment at the beginning of June.

Salvador M'tumuke is accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).