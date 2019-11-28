South Africa: D-Day for DA's Joburg and Tshwane Metros

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

A new mayor is due to be elected on Thursday in the City of Johannesburg while councillors in the City of Tshwane are set to vote on a no-confidence motion against its mayor. The DA could lose two of the three metros it governs across the country, but the ANC and EFF are keeping their cards close to their chests.

Councillors in both Johannesburg and Tshwane will cast their votes on Thursday 28 November 2019 in crucial elections that will determine the future leadership of both cities and could bring an end to the DA-led coalitions' three-year rule in both metropolitan municipalities.

The Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor, with the DA, ANC and EFF all due to nominate candidates, while a motion of no confidence in the DA's Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be tabled.

In Johannesburg, the DA remains confident it will retain the support of its smaller coalition partners, but Herman Mashaba was only able to take the mayoral chains in 2016 due to the support of the EFF, which has voted with the coalition on an issue-by-issue basis.

Mashaba resigned in October after the election of Helen Zille as DA federal council chairperson....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

