South Africa: WPCA Win Arbitration Battle With CSA, Raising Questions About Controlling Body's Competence

analysis

Cricket South Africa suffered an embarrassing setback on Wednesday when the Western Province Cricket Association won an arbitration hearing, with costs, after being put under administration in September.

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) were placed under administration by the bumbling Cricket South Africa (CSA) because of what it deemed to be questionable administrative, governance and financial affairs surrounding a R750-million redevelopment of Newlands Cricket Stadium.

The WPCA formed a new company called WP Property Holdings (Prop Co) to manage the redevelopment of the stadium. The WPCA hold a 76% stake in Prop Co with CSA holding the other 24%.

In its documentation, CSA's reasoning for invoking its "step-in" rights, under clauses 12.3 and 12.4 of the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI), which all affiliate unions are bound, was that the WPCA was operating under: "distressed conditions, which was contrary to the membership requirements placed on all members of CSA."

CSA based this position on:

"Several requests by WPCA (directly or indirectly by its subsidiary) for loans to fund the development that was and remains the genesis of CSA's concerns about governance and financial affairs of WPCA".

Standard Bank and Sanlam had committed to funding the redevelopment subject to a lease...