Namibia: Six Kickback Kings in Custody

FORMER ministers Bernhard Esau, Sacky Shanghala and ex-Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi are among the six people taken into police custody today over a N$150 million corruption fishing scandal.

The others are James Hatuikulipi's relatives Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi, Pius 'Taxa' Mwatelulo and suspended Investec Asset Management's Namibian clients director Ricardo Gustavo.

The six will appear in court tomorrow on corruption, money laundering, and fraud charges.

"They are all in custody," Noa told The Namibian.

The six are named key figures in a fishing quota donation from Namibia worth up to N$150 million to the Angolan government but ended up benefiting a few individuals.

According to the ACC, the following Angolan nationals are as well implicated in the allegations: former Angolan fisheries minister Victoria de Barros Neto, her son Joao de Barros, a close associate with the then minister Antonio Santos, Francisco who is said to be a close associate with the then minister.

In Iceland, the ACC named Samherji's chief executive and owner Thorsteinn Mar Baldvinsson, Samherji group chief executive Ingvar Juliusson, Adalsteinn Helgason and one of the key managers for Samherji group who had retired in 2016.