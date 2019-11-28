South Africa: ANC Must Wield an Iron Fist Against Corruption

opinion

Urgent action is needed to put an end to the ANC's frightfully laissez-faire attitude to corruption. It constitutes the biggest threat to the organisation's continued governance of South Africa. The cacophonous use of revolutionary language is nothing but obfuscation, a looters' smokescreen.

When on 21 November 2019, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, arrested Bongani Bongo on bribery charges, collective, if abated, joy and relief ensued from a despairing nation.

Bongo, who was arraigned and immediately released on R5,000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, is a member of the African National Congress National Executive Committee, a member of Parliament and chairman of Parliament's Home Affairs Portfolio Committee. He was at one time minister of state security in the Cabinet of former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe welcomed Bongo's arrest for his alleged attempt to bribe, some two years ago, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, a parliamentary employee. Typifying the governing party's disdain and misreading of public sentiment, Mabe intimated that Bongo would retain his official positions and titles, pending the outcome of the investigation, which will only start in January next year. For its part, the ANC in Parliament said it would "not comment on the...