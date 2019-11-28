South Africa: Your Country Needs You - Civil Society Offers Challenging Career Paths for Job Seekers

opinion

The civil society sector provides space for individuals to work with others and become active citizens. People come together, not necessarily to benefit themselves and make money, but to achieve change in society.

As new job seekers come on to the market after the matriculation results are out and university graduation is complete, many will be unsure of the way ahead. If it is any consolation, many of us are never sure what we want to do when we grow up, no matter how old we are. Not everyone has established their career paths when leaving school and single-mindedly follows that path. Some of us train to be lawyers, doctors and accountants, but then don't enter those professions.

We live in a rapidly changing society and the days of starting at the bottom of a business and slowly rising to the top are long past. When people look for work, they tend to focus on the government and the corporate sector and avoid considering the non-profit sector. There is a view that people working in the sector are badly paid and spend their time begging for money and other resources. Many believe the sector is corrupt, inefficient and ineffective and...