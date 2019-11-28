Zimbabwe: A Filmmaker's War Against Rape, GBV

28 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Kundai Marunya

For the third day of the 16 days against Gender Based Violence, sculptor-cum-filmmaker Terrence Benhura is showcasing his short film "War Against Rape" at venues across the country.

The versatile artist is partnering Pastor Rumbidzai Kamba to spearhead a campaign against corruption in rape cases. His film is being shown at venues where Pastor Kamba is holding discussion sessions on issues related to rape.

"I see it befitting to work with Pastor Kamba in spreading the message against rape since the film is based on a talk I had with her," he said. Pastor Kamba has been talking against clerics who find many reasons to hide rape.

"Even in the film we speak about rich people who bribe pastors and law enforcement officers to hide rape cases and intimidate victims," he said.

"We also speak of wealthy people and men who hide behind 'chiramu' to rape their sisters-in-law."

Benhura said it takes brave men and women to speak out and end rape and violence against women.

"Rape is affecting many people, some who choose to keep quite because the perpetrators are bread winners. One has to be brave and speak against the ill practices bedeviling our society," said Benhura.

"The rich seem to be evading justice and that has to stop."

In "War Against Rape", Benhura plays a rich Matemai who rapes his sister-in-law and pays the church pastor to conceal the crime. Hell breaks loose when he tries to bribe a police officer with a top of the range car.

"If and when corruption in the justice system is addressed then we can defend women's rights. As it is many violators are let loose because of their money and breadwinning capacity," he said.

Many women's groups, organizations and wings of Government are holding activities during the 16 days of activism.

Read the original article on The Herald.

