Zimbabwe: Ddf to Drill More Boreholes

28 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Government has mandated the District Development Fund (DDF) to drill at least four boreholes in every constituency to ease water shortages that the country has been grappling with since last season.

Minister of State in the President's Office Cde Joram Gumbo said DDF was ready to drill the boreholes to cushion rural communities that had resorted to fetching water from unprotected sources.

In an interview in Gweru recently, Minister Gumbo said water had become a challenge in both urban and rural areas following below average rainfall the country received last season.

"As Government we have resolved to drill boreholes in all constituencies throughout the country. The issue of water has been a challenge in the country. DDF will be responsible for that.

"I am the Minister in charge of DDF and we are ready to drill all the boreholes at the respective sites.

"MPs should liaise with DDF and you have each been allocated four boreholes," he said.

Minister Gumbo said DDF and the Zimbabwe Defense Forces have also been mandated to transport food aid and Presidential Inputs to all wards.

He said this follows complaints by people that transporters were shunning some areas due to poor road network.

"All Presidential inputs and food are now being transported by ZDF and DDF to all wards.

"Transporters were overcharging people while others were shunning remote areas. So those that have challenges should work with the army and DDF," he said.

Midlands provincial coordinator Mr Abiot Maronge had earlier expressed concern over the failure by intended beneficiaries of food aid to receive food.

Speaking at the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting Mr Maronge said it was disheartening to learn that most people who are supposed to be receiving food aid are not getting it.

He said there was need to ensure transparency in the distribution of food in the province.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Water
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.