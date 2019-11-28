Zimbabwe: Ddf to Drill More Boreholes

Government has mandated the District Development Fund (DDF) to drill at least four boreholes in every constituency to ease water shortages that the country has been grappling with since last season.

Minister of State in the President's Office Cde Joram Gumbo said DDF was ready to drill the boreholes to cushion rural communities that had resorted to fetching water from unprotected sources.

In an interview in Gweru recently, Minister Gumbo said water had become a challenge in both urban and rural areas following below average rainfall the country received last season.

"As Government we have resolved to drill boreholes in all constituencies throughout the country. The issue of water has been a challenge in the country. DDF will be responsible for that.

"I am the Minister in charge of DDF and we are ready to drill all the boreholes at the respective sites.

"MPs should liaise with DDF and you have each been allocated four boreholes," he said.

Minister Gumbo said DDF and the Zimbabwe Defense Forces have also been mandated to transport food aid and Presidential Inputs to all wards.

He said this follows complaints by people that transporters were shunning some areas due to poor road network.

"All Presidential inputs and food are now being transported by ZDF and DDF to all wards.

"Transporters were overcharging people while others were shunning remote areas. So those that have challenges should work with the army and DDF," he said.

Midlands provincial coordinator Mr Abiot Maronge had earlier expressed concern over the failure by intended beneficiaries of food aid to receive food.

Speaking at the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting Mr Maronge said it was disheartening to learn that most people who are supposed to be receiving food aid are not getting it.

He said there was need to ensure transparency in the distribution of food in the province.