Zimbabwe: Go-Ahead for Palliative Care Nurses in Zimbabwe to Prescribe Morphine for Pain Management

analysis

Tuesday 12 November 2019 was a memorable day for right to health activists in Zimbabwe. What began as a seemingly routine working day ended on a celebratory note for everyone with a passion for quality palliative care -- particularly the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Zimbabwe, including Island Hospice and Healthcare, and many other relevant stakeholders.

The good news is that a new Statutory Instrument (SI) permitting palliative care-trained nurses registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe to administer, prescribe and be in possession of morphine for palliative care was finally gazetted.

This breakthrough came after more than two years of relentless lobbying. The road leading to this accomplishment had neither been simple nor straightforward. It began during a routine Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Zimbabwe (HOSPAZ) membership meeting in early 2016, where a senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official presented on the World Health Assembly (WHA) Resolution on Palliative Care (2014), in which she highlighted and unpacked the key aspects.

After the presentation participants were shown "Little Stars" -- a series of short paediatric palliative care movies, in a bid to show what palliative care in a variety of settings...