South Africa: Provincial Service Delivery Hit By SOE Bailouts

opinion

Budget cuts risk wiping out service delivery in provinces across SA. What makes these cuts so hard to swallow is that provincial governments are expected to absorb them so that national government can bail out zombie state-owned enterprises.

This week the Western Cape government tabled our medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, outlining how we will ensure the efficient, effective and sustainable management of our public finances so that people are safe, so that people have jobs and so that people have opportunities in the Western Cape.

While we have done more than any other province over the past 10 years to promote economic growth and create jobs in the Western Cape, we face severe economic challenges, as a result of a weaker global and national economic outlook.

No thanks to the national government in South Africa, which continues to mismanage the economy, mismanage our public finances and mismanage our state-owned enterprises.

The 2019 national MTBPS delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in October has brought with it unprecedented uncertainty. This is because R150-billion still needs to be found over the medium term to stabilise national debt.

Mboweni is banking on a large portion of...