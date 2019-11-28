Kenya: BBI Report Wants Sports Betting Scrapped

28 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has vouched for the formation of a government-run national lottery, as it happens in developed countries, whose proceeds will be used to uplift the youth, sports, culture and other social activities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the much-awaited report in Nairobi on Wednesday at an event graced by about 5,000 delegates. Deputy President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister Palagamba Kabudi were also present.

The report is, however, silent on what should happen to the Sports Fund, which currently performs the same role as the lottery.

The report also recommends the abolishment of betting, claiming it brings poverty. "Private betting is leading to hopelessness and greater poverty," the report states.

The government has increased taxes and imposed stiff rules on betting in recent times, leading to the closure of giant firms SportPesa and Betin, rendering hundreds of Kenyans jobless.

Several sports entities including Kenyan Premier League clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Kenya Premier League and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have suffered as a result of SportPesa's closure. Athletes have not been paid their salaries for months.

The BBI recommendations come at a time when the government is struggling to renovate and build new sports stadiums in the country.

Despite repeated promises by President Kenyatta, the government has also struggled to fund national teams competing in international assignments. It has also found the going tough after failing to raise enough resources to and pay athletes allowances.

The BBI team collected opinions from some 7,000 citizens drawn from all ethnic groups, genders, cultural and religious practices, and different social and economic sectors which were considered in compiling the 155-page report which ultimately aims to unite and empower Kenyans towards fulfilling their potential.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.