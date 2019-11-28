Malawi Chief Elections Officer Takes Witness Stand in Poll Case

27 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Malawi Electoral Commission chief elections officer Sam Alfandika has taken the witness stand in the ongoing presidential elections nullification petition and will beging taking questions from petitioners's legal team on Thursday morning.

Alfandika: In the witness stand Entering court room: Alfandika, one of MEC's three key witnesses who will appear before the constitutional court.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale assisted by prominent private practice lawyer Tamanda Chokhotho - both representing MEC - introduced Alfandika before the five judge panel on Wednesday where he took an oath.

Alfandika is one of MEC's three key witnesses who will appear before the constitutional court. The other two are director of electoral services Henzily Munkhondya and director of ICT Muhabi Chisi.

MEC had submitted over 700 witnesses, but the petitioners selected to cross-examine only the three officials.

UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima., who is first petitioner in the case, is alongside Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera (second petitioner), challenging the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that the presidential results in May were marred by irregularities and fraud.

The five-judge panel comprising Ivy Kamanga, Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise indicated it would conclude hearing the matter on December 6 and thereafter have about 45 days to deliver its verdict.

