Malawi: Worshiper Moses Chikolosa Set for Double Album Launch in Salima

28 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

Salima-based worshiper Moses Chikolosa says all is set for his long awaited CD launch for his both Mukhudze Kachisi and Mu mtanda album scheduled to take place on 8 December at Mwambiya Lodge gardens in the lakeshore side of Salima district.

The electric stage performer, worshiper Moses Chikolosa

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chikolosa said he has done all the necessary preparations and people should expect the event of its kind.

"All those that have a taste of good worship music will experience fireworks. We're currently immersed in massive preparations and we are giving an assurance that the performances will be on point," he said.

According to Chikolosa, he wants to make the launch extra-ordinary as there will be a live DVD recording with a live band and that people should be looking forward to the best.

"My fans must expect good performances beyond what I have given them before because, God is promising the best".

She added "I know all the guest artists who are coming to support me are popular and have great influence but people should come with expectations to meet Jesus Christ and have great fellowship with him while enjoying unlimited and undiluted worship,".

Recorded by Dick Kankhunda and Norman Phiri of anointed records in Lilongwe, some of the songs in the albums are Kumwamba kwatseguka, kodi ndalembedwa, Zosowa zanga, amamva, ndabisala kumphanga have received positive feedback.

Expected to start at 12 o'clock in the afternoon, the show will attract an entry fee of k5000 VIP and K1500 Standard.

Spicing up the event will be faith Mussa, Saxes, Allan Chirwa, Steve Muliya and Maggie Mangani.

Chikolosa started his music career during childhood but he realized his full potential when he received Jesus Christ as a personal savior in 2008 and currently he gets his inspirational from Dr. Tumi and S'fiso Ncwane from South Africa.

