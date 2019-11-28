Malawi: Airtel Malawi Awards Top Staff Performers

As one way of motivating high standards of performance, leading telecoms network provider, Airtel Malawi, awarded eight of its staff over the weekend for a retreat at Blue Zebra Island lodge in Salima together with Managing Director Charles Kamoto.

From Left: Charles Kamoto (Managing Director), George Kapalamula - Marketing, Madalitso Matemba - Customer Experience, Andrew Mtambalika - Networks, Maleck Kaziputa - Airtel Money, Virginia Jere - Finance, Brenda Seguwa - Supply Chain, Constantine Kanise - Networks and Alick Sikelo - Human Resource Director (far right)

A statement from Airtel says the reward is for their excellent work in the past 2019 financial year.

The trip, dubbed the 'MDs Retreat' now in its 4th year, recognizes and rewards individuals who have performed exceptionally well in their roles within the Airtel brand.

"These top performers have not only excelled at their jobs and exhibited great attitude towards their work and in their dealings with others, but have also overall embraced the Airtel values of Alive, Inclusive and Respectful.

"Their exceptional work ethic has made them stand out from others," explained Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto.

The recipients of this year's awards are Madalitso Matemba from the Customer Experience department, Rukmani Chockalingam and Brenda Seguwa from the Supply Chain department, George Kapalamula from the Marketing department, Maleck Kaziputa from Airtel Money, Virginia Jere from Finance department and Andrew Mtambalika and Constantine Kanise from Networks department.

In addition to the all-expense trip to Blue Zebra, the awardees also received local shopping vouchers.

Previous MD retreats for top performers have been at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel, Blue Waters Serendib in Salima and Makokola Retreat in Mangochi.

Airtel Malawi is the country's leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

The company also offers the largest mobile financial service in the country through Airtel Money, which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa. Airtel Africa Limited is a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.