South Africa: Mantelli's Wins Court Order Against Public Protector

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

After a biscuit tender crumbled between Mantelli's and SAA subsidiary Air Chefs in 2014, owner Simon Mantell approached the public protector's office to investigate the matter. Five years later, Mantelli has hauled the office to court since the report is still not finalised.

The office of the public protector has been slapped with a court order to finalise a report on tender irregularities at SAA after a complaint was lodged by biscuit factory owner *Simon Mantell in 2014.

The office was then still under Thuli Madonsela.

The case was briefly heard at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, 27 November.

Acting Judge Hayley Slingers ordered that the public protector's office finalise the report by 31 January 2020. A cost order was also issued in Mantell's favour.

The public protector's office missed two previous deadlines to finalise the investigation.

In the responding affidavit, "limited resources" and "heavy backlogs" were cited as a few of the causes for the delay. The affidavit also stated that the Public Protector Act does not indicate time-frames for investigations.

Mantell says he supplied the office with sufficient evidence to conduct the investigation.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not present at the hearing but was represented...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

