Gambia: National Human Rights Commission Condemns Attack On Journalists

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemns the recent attack on Journalists at the President's meet the people tour.

The commission issued a press release to raise concern about the alleged assault on three Journalists. It stated that "NHRC is very concerned about the reported assault on the said journalists and condemns any forms of violence on journalists as a threat to press freedom and therefore unacceptable in a democratic society."

The commission recognise the roles of Journalists in the country's democratisation process and urged everyone to respect them as they execute their work.

The Commission commends the State for issuing a Press release clarifying issues and condemning the act.

"However, the NHRC calls upon all political party supporters and everyone to respect the rights and freedoms of journalists as guaranteed by law and to avoid actions that compromise their safety," it stated.

The Commission calls on the Government to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice in order to avoid future recurrence.

The NHRC urges the authorities to ensure that journalists covering the Presidential tour, and any future activities, can do their work without fear of attack.

It could be recalled that three journalists were attacked on the 21st November 2019 at the Janjangbureh - Lamin Koto ferry crossing point during the on-going tour of the President.