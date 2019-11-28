Gambia: New Gambia College Campus in Basse Set for Classes in January

The Basse annex of The Gambia College commissioned last year by President Barrow, is near completion and will begin operations in January 2020 according to a statement from Statehouse.

Local authorities led by the Principal of The Gambia College told the president that the first batch of students who will be housed within the state-of-the-art facilities have already been enrolled.

The College will provide students especially those in the Upper River Region and its environs, access to College education without having to migrate to the urban area. The decentralization of development and social services will minimize the rural-urban drift and will ease the pressure on social services in the Greater Banjul Areas.

Meanwhile, President Barrow made a brief stop at the Basse Health Center to preside over the donation of medical items, equipment and other consumables worth D700k from the People's Republic of China.

The visit to the Basse hospital also gave the President an opportunity to see first-hand the impact of the free medical services being rendered by the Chinese Medical Team.

Led by the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia His Excellency Ma Jianchun, the team briefed the president that they conduct periodic medical excursions to other catchment areas beyond Basse.