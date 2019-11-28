Eritrea: Workshop On Cultural Heritage

27 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The Culture and Sports Department in the Northern Red Sea region organized a workshop on 25 November focusing on management of cultural heritage in the region. The workshop was attended by 150 staff members of the Ministry of Marine Resources, Diving Center and Eritrean Naval Force.

Indicating that the Northern Red Sea region is endowed with cultural heritage both in the island and deep sea, Ms. Zeineb Omar, D. G. of Culture and Sports in the region, called for integrated effort to preserve the ancient and historical heritage and transfer them to posterity.

At the workshop, members of the Northern Red Sea region Museum provided briefings on the heritage resources in the islands and sea shores as well as in the deep sea. It was also reported that effort is being initiated in cooperation with concerned institutions to document and preserve the ancient heritage that are located in the deep sea.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations including for sustainable awareness raising activities and strengthening coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Marine Resources.

Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Marine Resources, commending the activity being initiated to document and preserve the cultural heritage in the islands and deep sea called for coordinated effort for the success of the program.

