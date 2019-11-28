Malawi: Masters Clip Wings of Blue Eagles - Silver Win Against Mlatho

High flying Blue Eagles Football Club on Wednesday failed to maintain their fine form as they went down 2-1 to bottom of table placed and struggling Masters Security in a mid-week TNM Super League match played at the Nankhaka Stadium.

Straight from their emphatic 4-0 win over fellow city giants Blue Eagles last Saturday in the FISD Cup, the Eagles were deemed to be favorites to carry the day.

However at the end of the day, it was a different story altogether.

Reuben Kaunda gave the visitors the lead in the 30th minute before Eagles Captain Micium Mhone leveled the scores few minutes from half time.

Then Masters regained the lead in the 55th minute through Maneno Nyoni.

Eagles tried to get back into the match but the wounded Masters defended jealously until the last whistle.

In other games played on Wednesday, Silver Strikers were 1-0 winners over Mlatho Mponela thanks to a Victor Limbani lone strike while Dwangwa United who are also fighting relegation beat TN Stars 2-.

Steven Saka and Muhammad Baison were on target for the Nkhotakota based Cane growers while Stain Davie scored the consolation goal for TN Stars.

League action will continue this weekend with title chasers in action.