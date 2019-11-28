South Africa: Sea Point Housing Hot Potato

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town have an obligation to provide housing for everyone, just not to those who want to live in social housing at the Tafelberg site in Sea Point, one of Cape Town's most affluent suburbs, say lawyers for both the province and the City.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court heard arguments in the case between Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim The City against the Western Cape provincial government over the sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point. The court heard that it would be unfair to declare that the province and City had not built any social housing in central Cape Town. The case is in its third day and is set to conclude on Thursday, but could possibly run into Friday morning, said Judge Patrick Gamble.

Both the provincial government and the Cape Town municipality said there were plans in place to create social housing within the Cape Town CBD. This was in response...

