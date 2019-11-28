Namibia: Dep. Commissioner Vermeulen Passes On

22 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — A Namibian police senior, Deputy Commissioner Jurie Johannes Vermeulen, passed away last Sunday at the Gobabis Private Health Hospital in Omaheke region. A press statement issued by Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Vermeulen would be buried on Saturday.

The force lost a disciplined, devoted, skillful and hardworking senior police officer, who upheld and defended the rule of law throughout his policing career, Shikwambi said.

Shikwambi said Vermeulen rose through the ranks of the Namibian Police Force, which he joined as a sergeant in March 1990 and was deployed at Trans Kalahari police station.

In the same year he was transferred from Trans Kalahari police station to Gobabis police station.

She said in 2007 Vermeulen was again transferred, from Gobabis police station to the police regional headquarters in Omaheke, where he served at the operations division as staff officer. Vermeulen was then promoted from rank of sergeant to warrant officer in 2000.

Shikwambi said in 2007 Vermeulen was promoted to the rank of inspector and in 2014 he was promoted to chief Inspector. "In the year 2017, he earned his deputy commissioner rank, the rank he held until his time of death," said Shikwambi.

Vermeulen is survived by his mother, wife and four children.

