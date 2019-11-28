Namibia: Itula Criticises Geingob Administration

Ongwediva — Independent presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula on Sunday called for the resignation of President Hage Geingob, accusing his administration of not having Namibians at heart.

Addressing hundreds of supporters at Okandjengedi in the Oshana Region, Itula said: "We can no longer give away our wealth to the foreigners who came with one intention to exploit us."

The call comes in the wake of an unfolding N$150 million international fishing kickback scandal implicating former cabinet ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau. Other officials implicated include former managing director of Investec Asset Management Namibia James Hatuikulipi, his cousin Tamson as well as Ricardo Gustavo, a senior manager at Investec Asset Management Namibia who is currently on suspension.

Itula, who is contesting the presidential elections against Geingob and other candidates, said the head of state has in the past challenged the youth to meet him at the ballot box.

"Such leaders should never be allowed to rule again. You have the power to determine your own future, you are the agent of change, do not look behind," Itula told his mostly youth supporters.

Itula and his supporters also criticised the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in tomorrow's election.

The independent candidate had in fact challenged the decision to use the EVMs but lost out on a technicality yesterday after the electoral tribunal ruled that the matter was not extremely urgent or urgent, while maintaining that it had no jurisdiction to order the ECN not use EVMs.