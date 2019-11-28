Namibia: Itula Criticises Geingob Administration

26 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — Independent presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula on Sunday called for the resignation of President Hage Geingob, accusing his administration of not having Namibians at heart.

Addressing hundreds of supporters at Okandjengedi in the Oshana Region, Itula said: "We can no longer give away our wealth to the foreigners who came with one intention to exploit us."

The call comes in the wake of an unfolding N$150 million international fishing kickback scandal implicating former cabinet ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau. Other officials implicated include former managing director of Investec Asset Management Namibia James Hatuikulipi, his cousin Tamson as well as Ricardo Gustavo, a senior manager at Investec Asset Management Namibia who is currently on suspension.

Itula, who is contesting the presidential elections against Geingob and other candidates, said the head of state has in the past challenged the youth to meet him at the ballot box.

"Such leaders should never be allowed to rule again. You have the power to determine your own future, you are the agent of change, do not look behind," Itula told his mostly youth supporters.

Itula and his supporters also criticised the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in tomorrow's election.

The independent candidate had in fact challenged the decision to use the EVMs but lost out on a technicality yesterday after the electoral tribunal ruled that the matter was not extremely urgent or urgent, while maintaining that it had no jurisdiction to order the ECN not use EVMs.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.