South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers Eulogy At the Funeral of Late King Sigcawu, 29 Nov

27 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 29 November 2019, deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of His Majesty the late King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

President Ramaphosa has honoured the late King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

The King's funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that the National Flag fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday, 25 November 2019 until the evening of Friday, 29 November 2019.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.