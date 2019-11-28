South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers Eulogy At the Funeral of Late King Sigcawu, 29 Nov

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 29 November 2019, deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of His Majesty the late King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

President Ramaphosa has honoured the late King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

The King's funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that the National Flag fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday, 25 November 2019 until the evening of Friday, 29 November 2019.

Issued by: The Presidency