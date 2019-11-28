Zimbabwe: Party Rolls Out Restructuring Exercise

28 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The restructuring of the ruling Zanu-PF's Harare Province from the cell upwards has begun in earnest.

Newly-elected District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members have been tasked with spearheading the process, which is expected to reinvigorate the party ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections. The ruling party is aiming to gain ground in the MDC-A dominated urban constituencies.

In the 2018 harmonised elections, Zanu-PF managed to win only two seats in Harare and Bulawayo. Speaking at the launch of the restructuring exercise in Hopley, Harare South on Sunday, newly elected Harare DCC Zone 6 chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa said the restructuring was starting from the cell level because it is the foundation of the party.

"We have been tasked by the party leadership to set up structures of the party. We are moving around our Zone, educating party members to exercise high level of discipline during the exercise," he said.

"We need to set proper structures starting from cell level. We want to set credible structures. The number of members on our books should tally with what is on the ground.

"All senior party leadership such as the National Consultative Assembly, Central Committee and Politburo members should come from cell structures. This is the foundation of the party."

Zone 6 has 56 party districts, with Harare South being the largest with 40 districts, Mbare 12, Sunningdale Two and Southerton two. Cde Fundukwa called for transparency during the restructuring exercise.

"We want unity of purpose among members. We do not want busing of members from other areas."

