Sudan: Mufreh Calls Islamic Groups to Consolidate Moderate Approach (Wasatiyya)

Khartoum — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nassr-Al-Din Mufarah visited Tueday evening the Muslim Brotherhood Group at its headquarters at the house of the late Sheikh Sadiq Abdullah in Bahri(Khartoum North), where he was received by Dr. Awad Allah Hasan the General Supervisor of the Muslim Brotherhood Group in Sudan, his deputy and the executive office of the group.

The Minister praised the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan and asked mercy of Allah to the late Sheikh Sadiq Abdullah, hailing the struggle of the Muslim Brotherhood throughout history, calling on the Islamic groups to consolidate the moderate approach (wasatiyya) of da'wah.

He reviewed with the group the programs to be implemented by the Ministry and activation of its societal role.

The Muslim Brotherhood group welcomed the Minister's visit and affirmed that the group was part of the revolution and seeks stability to Sudan.

The Muslim Brotherhood presented a package of proposals to advance da'wah work in Sudan, pointing out that the preachers of the group and its youth are ready to provide their experience in da'wah in accordance with their moderate approach.