Sudan: Reconciliatory Document Between Messairyia and Bargo Tribes Signed

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — Wali of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdul-HAMEED Ismail witness Tuesday at the State Government's general Secretariat signing of a Document of Reconciliation between Messairiya and Bargo tribes.

Chieftain Mohamed Abuzaid Osman said the reconciliation was based on role of native administration in con solidating peaceful co-existence and patching social fabric among components of the state population.

He underlined commitment of the twp parties to the document and turning over page of difference, commending the state government for supporting the reconciliation being achieved.

Messairiya Chieftain Ibrahim Obiad stressed depth of ties between the two tribes which go back to ancient time.

Chieftain of Bargo tribe , Maaz Yagoub appreciated role of native administration for assisting in reaching the reconciliation , describing the deal being reached as a step in the right direction.

He called for paying more attention to youth and engage them in all issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.