Sudan: Reconciliatory Document Between Messairyia and Bargo Tribes Signed

Kadugli — Wali of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdul-HAMEED Ismail witness Tuesday at the State Government's general Secretariat signing of a Document of Reconciliation between Messairiya and Bargo tribes.

Chieftain Mohamed Abuzaid Osman said the reconciliation was based on role of native administration in con solidating peaceful co-existence and patching social fabric among components of the state population.

He underlined commitment of the twp parties to the document and turning over page of difference, commending the state government for supporting the reconciliation being achieved.

Messairiya Chieftain Ibrahim Obiad stressed depth of ties between the two tribes which go back to ancient time.

Chieftain of Bargo tribe , Maaz Yagoub appreciated role of native administration for assisting in reaching the reconciliation , describing the deal being reached as a step in the right direction.

He called for paying more attention to youth and engage them in all issues.