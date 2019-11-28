Sudan: What Was Reported On Draft Bills Was Imprecise , Minister

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih underscored that what was published by newspapers about the three draft bills approved by Council of Ministers Tuesday was inexact.

He explained that the Council of Ministers deals with draft bills not issued laws

In a statement to SUNA following meeting of the Cabinet Wednesday , the Minister of Culture and Information that the Council made amendments in the draft bills presented Tuesday and that the three draft bills would be referred to the coming joint meeting of the Council of Sovereignty and Ministers for further discussion.

He added that what was reported by press was imprecise and contained many things nonexistent in the draft bills.

