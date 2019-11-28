Sudan: Daglo Meets Norwegian Envoy

28 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, lit. General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo with the and the Norwegian Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen and reviewed with him the current political developments, peace efforts in South Sudan and the negotiations between and aemed struggle movements to make peace in Sudan.

The Norwegian Envoy, in a press statement, following his meeting with Daglo, at his residence, in Khartoum, lauded the efforts being exerted to implement Peace Agreement in the State of South Sudan.

The Norwegian diplomat has expressed support to the role being played by Juba for sponsoring the government and the armed struggle movements negotiations.

He expressed his country's confidence over Sudan's ability and commitment to realize the comprehensive peace on the ground.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.