Sudan: Daglo Meets Norwegian Envoy

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, lit. General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo with the and the Norwegian Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen and reviewed with him the current political developments, peace efforts in South Sudan and the negotiations between and aemed struggle movements to make peace in Sudan.

The Norwegian Envoy, in a press statement, following his meeting with Daglo, at his residence, in Khartoum, lauded the efforts being exerted to implement Peace Agreement in the State of South Sudan.

The Norwegian diplomat has expressed support to the role being played by Juba for sponsoring the government and the armed struggle movements negotiations.

He expressed his country's confidence over Sudan's ability and commitment to realize the comprehensive peace on the ground.