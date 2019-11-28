Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Report On PM's Visit to Port Sudan

Khartoum — The Council of Ministwes, in its regular meeting Wednesday which was chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister, listened to a report about Hamdouk's visit to Port Sudan to stand on situations following incidents the eastern Sudan main city witnessed recently.

Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the purpose of the Prime Minister visit was to got acquainted with situations in the Red Sea State after Port Sudan's incidents.

He disclosed that the Prime Minister held during the visit meetings with the state government , security committee, native and political leaders and sectors of youth and women.

He added that Dr Hamdouk was reassured of stability of the situations in the State , disclosing that the"galad (tradition mediation for solving disputes) deal which was signed was an armistice agreement so that , he elaborated, the Council of Ministers gave directive for continuing efforts to reach a final agreement.

The Minister further added that academic circles have been embarking on identifying the root causes of the dispute so as to finding scientific and thorough solutions.

He stated that the Prime Minister underscored that peace negotiation process should adopt an overall vision in any area in Sudan would not be excluded for reaching strategic solutions over the long-term.

Faisal indicated to intervention made by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning during the session that part of the problems were the poverty and poor economic situation in the states affected by conflicts including the East Sudan states and that the Minister revealed five-year long positive discrimination would implemented for favor of such states as of the 2020 budget.