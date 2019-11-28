Sudan: Tunisian Ambassador We Seek to Improve Relations

interview

Tunis will exert efforts its membership in the International Security Council, Sudan's experience in change found great respect and appreciation in Tunis ,There is common Sudanese-Tunisian intention to strengthen cooperation and partnership in all fields, said ambassador of Tunis in Sudan Al -hasheme Egeelie in Interview with Sudan News Agency on occasion of conducting the Parliament and presidency elections in his country. It was a unique experience , as all analysts agreed that it is a good model of democracy for all world.

how are going the bilateral relations between Sudan and Tunis?

Our relations are featuring of strengthen and understanding , while the nations are connecting by ancient friendship link in addition to common denominators of religion, language, geography and aspirations towards freedom and democracy. As Tunis keens on foster and promote this remarkable atmosphere of relations and develop it in all fields. Tunis monitored carefully and with admiration all stages of democratic transition and expressed on appreciation for signing the " Constitutional Document " in 17/8/2019 which is an important reference document in Sudan's modern history, as it expressed clearly on Sudanese ambitions for freedom, progress and prosperity and in same time asserted on Sudanese wisdom and their aligned to prefer option of dialogue for compatibility between all component of people. We think that future period will witnesses great development on all levels in frame of positive indexes that happened in our two countries.

what are the requirements to activate Sudanese-Tunisian relations and accomplish the signed common agreements?

As mentioned above all recent conditions are ready for strengthen cooperation via developing and Diversification of trade exchanges ( but it still less than required level) . As we target to create common investment chances in sectors of agriculture, health, tourism, transportation, environment, sport &youth and exchange the economic missions to connect the investors in two countries and encourage the private initiatives. In these regard, we refer to necessity of renew and carry out all programs and agreements that were signed during visit of Tunis president in last 22-23 /3/2019 ( 22 document). in addition to vital meeting between Tunisian minister of foreign affaires khames Al- genhawee and his counterpart minister Asma Mohammad Abdul-Allah last September on the sidelines of 74th meetings of U N General Assembly at |New York, as it was a suitable chance to estimate relations and create new opportunities of promotion. Elections results gave a diverse political scene which included different representatives and winning of the Retired university professor Quess Saeed as the republic president rate of 72% we have fully confident that Tunis turns toward the democratic track and to achieve people's ambitions for integrated development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some opinion leaders said that the Elected Tunisian president has limited authorities. .. how and why?

It is not true , and inaccurate because constitution of the republic of 2014 detailed in 17 chapter all authorities of the president. Some of the president function I are , putting general policies in fields of defense and foreign relations, heading the National Security Council, adopting measures of emergency , Call to war and Sign on Peace , appoint and lay off in senior diplomatic and military posts after consulting with the government president. And appointment the Central Bank Governor according to government president's suggestion. The transitional track in Tunis since 2011 and till now approved that republic president function has great necessity and represent the first symbol to Republic of Tunis for the social public awareness and reacting of the friendly states. we think that, we prepare for strong and flourish future in Tunis.

B F