South Africa: Sick Durban Residents Take Refinery to Court

analysis

The environmental justice group, South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, has launched a lawsuit against resin manufacturing company Safripol. Thousands of Wentworth residents found their health seriously compromised after a chemical fire at the refinery.

Stewart (59) and Romany Roberts (56) show their morning routine. (Photo: Nomfundo Xolo)"Our bedroom has become a hospital ward." Romany Roberts says while she tries to find the third medicine bag.

Roberts, 56, and her husband, Stewart, 59, share an unusual morning routine: 10 minutes on the nebuliser, followed by assorted metered dose inhalers and boxes of pills.

The couple say their respiratory health deteriorated alarmingly after the chemical fire at the Safripol refinery in Wentworth, Durban on 16 August 2019. Thousands of residents suffered respiratory complications and skin irritation after the blaze. While the toxic fumes from the fire may have dissipated, the effects still linger in many of the residents.

"My life hasn't been the same since the fire. My asthma has flared up and I haven't stopped coughing. I've seen the doctor more times than I have in my life and been admitted for the first time in 45 years. Both my husband and I survive through strong medication," said Roberts.

Roberts runs...