Tanzania: African Rights Court to Deliver 8 Verdicts Today

28 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) will deliver eight judgements today at the close of its four-week sitting of the 55th ordinary session in Zanzibar.

The event will take place at Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) Conference Hall and will commence at 9am and will be live.

AfCHPR Registrar, Dr Robert Eno, mentioned the judgements that would be delivered as application 004/2015 of Andrew Ambrose Cheusi vs the United Republic of Tanzania and application 007/2015 of Ally Rajab and Others vs the United Republic of Tanzania.'

Other judgments include application 013/2015 of Robert John Pennesis vs the United Republic of Tanzania, application 014/2015 of Jibu Amir Mussa and Said Ally Mangaya vs the United Republic of Tanzania, application 017/2015 of Kennedy Gihana vs the Republic of Rwanda.

Application 020/2015 of Livinus Daudi Manyuka vs the United Republic of Tanzania, Dismas Bunyerere vs the United Republic of Tanzania and application 013/2017 of Sebastien Germain Ajavon vs the Republic of Benin (Reparations) are others that have been heard by AfCHPR followed by judgement on Thursday.

AfCHPR is composed of 11 judges, nationals of member states of the African Union (AU) elected in their individual capacity.

The court meets four times a year for ordinary sessions and may hold extra- ordinary sessions.

