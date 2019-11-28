Tanzania: Tpa to Auction Maize, Wheat

28 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Port Authority (TPA) will on Saturday conduct three auctions for three consignments that were abandoned by importers and exporters.

TPA said all auctions will be conducted at Dar es Salaam Port by an appointed agent, Marcas Debt Collectors and Auctioneers.

The first auction, according to TPA notice, comprises selling of 5,000 metric tons (mt) of maize and 460mt of wheat for animal feed.

The two products, maize and wheat, "were abandoned by importers at the port of Dar es Salaam," TPA said.

However, the buyer of maize and wheat for animal feed "must be registered as the food processing firm" and settle the payment after paying the initial 25 per cent after winning the bid in 48 hours-two days.

Also "the buyer must ensure that maize and wheat will be used for intended purpose failure of which will subject to legal action."

In another auction on the same day the port will sell 416 logs, which were also abandoned by exporters at Dar port. However, "failure of the buyer to pay the remaining balance... will lead to forfeiture of the amount paid earlier and reauction of the property," TPA said.

For the third auction the appointee agent will dispose-off scrapper materials dismantled from the ongoing construction of Dar Maritime Gateway Project.

"The buyer," the notice said, "must be registered/ certified by NEMC [National Environmental Management Council]."

The notice said further that the scrapped materials will be sold in the condition as they are. TPA regulates and licenses port and marine services and facilities.

It also manages vessel traffic in the port while ensuring safety.

