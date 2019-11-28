Sudan: North Darfur Farmers Wounded in Herder Attack

27 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila — An attack on farmers by herders in North Darfur left two farmers injured. An army soldier and a herder were wounded in the subsequent pursuit.

A relative of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga that the armed herders drove their cattle into farms in the area of Dilinga near Tawila. When the farmers attempted to eject the cattle, the herders opened fire, wounding Haroun Ali and another farmer.

The caller said that the farmers asked for help from the local military garrison. Army troops rushed to the area, and exchanged fire with the herders. They detained one of the alleged attackers, however an army soldier and a herder sustained bullet wounds in the firefight.

Kabkabiya

Several farmers were wounded, three of them seriously, when herdsmen shot them on their farms near Sorotony in Kabkabiya.

The farmers of Tawila, Kutum, and Kabkabiya reiterated their calls to the authorities to protect them and their farms.

Frequent attacks

Darfur, and North Darfur in particular, is currently witnessing frequent attacks on farms by militant herdsmen and militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces, who are recruited from Arab herders' tribes that are known to look down on the non-Arab farmers in the area.

Last week, the Darfur Network for Monitoring and Documentation urged the Sudanese government to intervene and stop the violence against farmers and villagers in Darfur.

