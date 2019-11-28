Sudan: Dengue Fever Outbreak Shuts Sudan University

27 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — In eastern Sudan, the University of Kassala announced the suspension of study and evaluations, owing to the spread of dengue fever in the city.

The university director said in a statement that the university administration held a meeting on Tuesday after receiving a statement from the director of the state Ministry of Health on the continued spread of dengue fever east and west of Kassala.

New cases

A total of 103 new cases of dengue fever were reported in Kassala state on Monday, bringing the number since the outbreak began in August to 2,914.

According to the Kassala Ministry of Health, most cases are concentrated in Banat, Shakal El Halanga, and El Khatmiya El Gadeema.

Central Darfur recorded eight new cases of chikungunya, and River Nile state and Red Sea state recorded three new cases of Rift Valley fever.

