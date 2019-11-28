Tanzania: Stakeholders Worried Over 'Lenient' Sentence in Recent Extortion Case

28 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA) has called for comprehensive evaluation of the penal laws on offences relating to sexual favour to enable courts at various levels provide appropriate punishments to people convicted of the offence.

Speaking at a symposium on sextortion in Dar es Salaam yesterday, TAWJA's President, Court of Appeal Justice (rtd) Eusebia Munuo, explained that wrong choices of the law that is applied to charge the accused person hinders efforts to combat these practices and lead to a lenient sentence.

Justice Munuo was reacting to a concern by some of the participants of the seminar, who strongly condemned the lenient sentence imposed on Assistant Lecturer with National Institute of Transport (NIT), Samson Mahimbo, who was convicted of asking for sexual favour and given a "lenient" sentence.

The seminar was organised by Woman Fund Tanzania (WFT), the Coalition against extortion and Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA), and attended by several stakeholders, including the police force and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), among others.

She pointed out that sexual favour related offences were governed by two laws, one section 25 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, in particular section 25, which fall under the Economic and Organized Crime Control Act and the Penal Code, notably section 130 of Cap 16.

The retired justice was, however, quick to point out that for the prosecution resorting to section 25 of the PCCB Act would lead to lenient sentence.

"Why don't you charge under the Penal Code, which provided for heavier punishment of 30 years imprisonment?" she queried.

According to TAWJA President, imposing a stiff sentence to offenders was very crucial so as to send a strong message to any other person, especially leaders at various levels, who abuse their powers and demand for sexual favours to victims of such circumstances.

During the meeting, the lecturer's case dominated part of the discussions following reports that despite being convicted on his own plea of guilty on the charged economic offence, he was ordered to pay 2m/- in compensation and sentenced to either pay 5m/- fine or go to jail for three years only.

The Chairperson of WFTTrust, Prof, Ruth Meena, also appealed to the relevant authorities and other stakeholders to take the matter seriously, and encouraged all victims to break the existing silence as sextortion kills and humiliates.

She pointed out that they have decided to come out strongly to fight against the vice that has been in existence within the society for a long time, alleging that sex corruption incidents were on the increase in various institutions, a situation that demands for immediate interventions.

The Director of Intelligence with the PCCB, Mr Emmanuel Kiabo, told the participants to the one day seminar that the Bureau has decided to partner with other stakeholders to fight the crime, considering the seriousness of the problem and the results thereof.

On behalf of the PCCB Acting Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, he revealed that they have already established special desks to deal with the matter, and he was hopeful that all victims of the circumstances would respond positively and report perpetrators.

Speaking at the occasion, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Janeth Magomi, said that the police force, as one of the law enforcement agencies, will not undermine any reported case, and ensure all involved in the commission of the offences are taken to task in accordance with the law.

