Tanzania: Dar Gymkhana to Host Bq Junior Tennis Tournment

28 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

ALL is set for the tennis section of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) to stage the BQ Junior Tennis Open Tournament 2019.

The two-day tournament has scheduled to kick off this Saturday to December 1st this year at the club courts.

DGC Tennis Section Captain, Sanjay Chokshi told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that preparations for the same are being finalised.

"We are pleased to announce that BQ Contractors Limited have agreed to sponsor this Junior Tennis Open tournament from November 30th to December 1st 2019 and we encourage all juniors to join the tournament," he said.

Chokshi added that the annual event is open for players aged 6-18 years and open for players from all clubs around the country. He said that this will be the 7th year BQ Contractors Limited is sponsoring this tournament at the club.

"We thank BQ Contractors Limited for their support toward the game. Also we extend our gratitude to the management of club for their support that has made it easier for us to smoothly organise the event," he added.

"Around 90 to 100 juniors are expected to participate in this year's tennis open," he said, noting that they expect players from Morogoro, Moshi, Arusha, Bariadi-Simiyu and hosts Dar es Salaam to compete.

The junior players will compete in different age categories including Under 6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-18 in both boys and girls.

Chokshi said: "We will have singles as well as doubles matches. Singles winner and runner up will be getting trophies and doubles winner and runner up will be getting medals."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.