Tanzania: Dar Gymkhana to Host Bq Junior Tennis Tournment

ALL is set for the tennis section of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) to stage the BQ Junior Tennis Open Tournament 2019.

The two-day tournament has scheduled to kick off this Saturday to December 1st this year at the club courts.

DGC Tennis Section Captain, Sanjay Chokshi told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that preparations for the same are being finalised.

"We are pleased to announce that BQ Contractors Limited have agreed to sponsor this Junior Tennis Open tournament from November 30th to December 1st 2019 and we encourage all juniors to join the tournament," he said.

Chokshi added that the annual event is open for players aged 6-18 years and open for players from all clubs around the country. He said that this will be the 7th year BQ Contractors Limited is sponsoring this tournament at the club.

"We thank BQ Contractors Limited for their support toward the game. Also we extend our gratitude to the management of club for their support that has made it easier for us to smoothly organise the event," he added.

"Around 90 to 100 juniors are expected to participate in this year's tennis open," he said, noting that they expect players from Morogoro, Moshi, Arusha, Bariadi-Simiyu and hosts Dar es Salaam to compete.

The junior players will compete in different age categories including Under 6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-18 in both boys and girls.

Chokshi said: "We will have singles as well as doubles matches. Singles winner and runner up will be getting trophies and doubles winner and runner up will be getting medals."