Sudan: Students Continue to Protest

Nyala / El Gezira — The protests of school students in South Darfur capital Nyala about the transport crisis continued for the third day in a row. University students in El Gezira demand the dissolution of the student welfare fund.

Transport tariffs in Nyala and Nyala North increased from SDG 4 to SDG 8. Only five seats in each bus are now reserved for school and university students, an angry student told Radio Dabanga.

Owners of public transport vehicles went on strike on Saturday to protest against the old tariffs.

University of El Gezira

Students of the University of El Gezira, in cooperation with resistance committees in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira state, organised a rally to demand the dissolution of the National Fund for Student Welfare, which was established during the reign of deposed president Omar Al Bashir. The students claim that the fund failed to provide services to the students.

The university administration announced the suspension of studies for one day to enable students to participate in the rally.

Lecturers and other university staff members joined the protest in solidarity with the demands of the students.

The demonstrators marched from the university campus to the fund's offices carrying signs calling for its closure.

White Nile state

In White Nile state, the resistance committees of Kenana denounced the detention of secondary school students, who held a vigil glorifying the December Revolution in front of the police station of the Kenana Sugar Company.

They reported that the police dealt with the students in a humiliating manner, even though they were wearing their school uniforms. They claim that this has negative psychological effects on the students.

The resistance committees accuse the Kenana police of trying to sabotage the current transitional period. They demanded that the Kenana police chief ensure that the police act correctly.