Tanzania: President Set to Grace Uhuru Fete in Mwanza

PRESIDENT Dr John Magufuli will preside over the climax of Uhuru Day celebrations which will be marked at the Kirumba Stadium here on 9th December this year.

This will be the second time in history the occasion is marked outside Dar es Salaam, the first time being in 2017 when it was marked in Dodoma, and this year will be the first time for the event to be celebrated in Mwanza region.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongela said the Lake Zone regions have been offered an opportunity to jointly prepare for the event with each region being tasked to work on a specific task for the cause.

"I would like to announce that this year the national commemorations for the 58th Anniversary of the Tanganyika Independence and 57th of Zanzibar Republic will be marked here in Mwanza, and will be graced by the Head of State, President John Magufuli," he said.

According to the RC, the major event will be preceded by different activities that will take place all over the Lake Zone from 2nd December as well as a number of symposiums, including that of the Youths and Students which will take place at the Saint Augustine University (SAUT) deliberating on different matters of national interest.

Mr Mongela appealed to all stakeholders to take part in marking the day as well as making sure peace and security is observed throughout the period, while defence and security organs will be at the right mark all the time.

Different business entities were advised to be ready and exercise maximum professionalism so that influxes of guests who are expected to flock the Rock City are well served.

Apart from the President, other top dignitaries in attendance will the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Ministers, Regional Commissioners, Diplomats and many others.

Meanwhile, a joint movement between the National Parliament and religious leaders against Tuberculosis will be launched here on Friday.

The Parliamentary Chairman on TB, HIV-AIDS and Drugs, Oscar Mukassa said here yesterday that the two organs will ink an agreement on how best the fight on the killer disease should be accelerated in Mwanza region and the country at large.

The signing of the agreement will be witnessed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai in the presence of top leaders from the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) and other religious leaders.

Mr Mukassa said full involvement and collaboration between religious leaders, the Parliament and the government comes as a new strategy targeting to impart required awareness to the wider members of the society who in one way or another meet for prayers in their respective houses of worships.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu is also expected to attend the historic occasion, with recent data mentioning Mwanza region as the leading region in new TB infections.