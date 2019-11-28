Tanzania: 28 Out of 100 Women Face Sexual Corruption

28 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — At least 28 women out of 100 are subjected to sexual corruption in private companies in Tanzania at different points, according to statistics by gender activists.

In a bid to tackle the vice, women have been urged to think more of going into self-employment.

Data from the Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) also shows that up to 89 per cent of women in the public sector have experienced sextortion while seeking a job, a promotion, or while requesting a service.

The data were quoted by a representative from the Embassy of Canada, Ms Pamela O'Donell, at the launch of the 16 days of campaigning against gender-based violence in Dar es Salaam yesterday. "There is a huge number of students who also quit their studies due to sexual corruption. Women and girls in hospitals, transport and other social service providers encounter same sufferings," she said.

Data from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) put sexual corruption on the list of top three most reported corruption cases in Tanzania, the first being embezzlement and abuse of power.

Sexual corruption cases, which were reported at the PCCB, have risen to 15 as of November, 2019 from only eight for the whole of 2018.

Taking this into consideration, activists advised yesterday that women should start focusing on starting their own businesses to minimize risks of encountering sexual corruption.

"Be your own boss, no one will harass you, sexually. Bosses in companies and institutions often seek sex for favour, knowing that you (woman) have nowhere else to go," said Ms Beatrice Lawrence, a representative from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She advised girls and women to not only rely on their expertise or professions to make a living but to also try entrepreneurship.

