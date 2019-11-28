South Africa: IPID Calls in Treasury's Help to Investigate Premature Closure of Cases

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has obtained help from the National Treasury to complete an investigation into the allegations of the premature closing of cases.

On October 7, an exposé by Viewfinder, a new accountability journalism project, detailed how IPID, since at least 2012, allegedly manipulated statistics by closing or completing cases before investigations were completed.

Internal documents, seen by News24, revealed its investigators complained they were forced to complete or close cases without concluding proper investigations.

In response, IPID said a former ethics officer had "allegedly received" a whistleblower report about the special closure of investigations at the Gauteng provincial office.

"It was alleged that the cases were closed without due process being followed in respect of conducting the required investigations.

"He forwarded a report to the office of the then-executive director requesting that an investigation be launched into the fraudulent closure of cases at the Gauteng provincial office during the period April 2016 to July 2016 as 'special closures'," read the statement from IPID acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

"Upon receiving the report, our Integrity Strengthening Unit was then tasked with conducting an investigation."

A day later, IPID appeared before the portfolio committee on police, where its management questioned the whistleblower's credibility and admitted there were "a few cases" in Gauteng where IPID had not done proper investigations before cases were closed.

Acting IPID executive director Victor Senna said the report on the investigation would be done by October 18, and the committee resolved they would meet with IPID on the report on October 23.

However, on Wednesday, the committee heard the investigation had only dealt with 35% of the prematurely closed cases.

The MPs had some sympathy with IPID as its Integrity Strengthening Unit - which is conducting the investigation - only has two members.

The most outstanding cases are in KwaZulu-Natal.

Some of the irregularities IPID found include case files that were closed without technical reports; case files that were investigated by the police before being referred to IPID and IPID not investigating further before closing the case.

Proper investigation procedures were also not followed.

In Gauteng, a criminal case was opened - one implicated official resigned and another was dismissed.

Senna told the committee the Treasury had committed resources to assist IPID with the investigation.

"It is a very complex investigation," he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he hoped to find out what happened and that the integrity of IPID and its processes should be maintained.

"I'm very pleased with the further resources, including the human resources, from Treasury," Cele added.

Senna said he had approached the Treasury for help because he wanted to restore the credibility of IPID by the time a new executive director was appointed. Cele said this would be done by March.

He added the involvement of Treasury officials meant the report would be compiled by independent investigators

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.