Cameroon: CONFEJES Assists Youth Projects

A ceremony to hand over cheques to beneficiaries of the 2018/2019 Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme took place in Yaounde yesterday, November 26, 2019.

The Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of La Francophonie (CONFEJES) is an actor and a privileged partner of the government of Cameroon in the implementation of its youth policy. It is within this background that a ceremony to hand over cheques to 16 beneficiaries of the 2018 and 2019 Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme (PPEJ) took place in Yaounde yesterday November 26, 2019. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou said the Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme constitutes a supplementary assert in the ecosystem put in place by Cameroon in the fight for youth empowerment. Minister Monouna Foutsou on behalf of the government of Cameroon thanked the Secretary General of CONFEJES for the support given to the youths. He encouraged the beneficiaries to work harder, show proof of discipline and follow their business plans for a better productivity. He assured them that the government will continue to support them through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education throughout their empowerment process. Earlier, the Secretary General of CONFEJES, Ali Bourahamah, congratulated the supervising team of Cameroon for their efforts in youth entrepreneurship. It should be recalled that out of a total of ten youth projects received by the International Technical Committee for Selection and Orientation of the PPEJ for the 2019 session, nine were eligible for financing worth FCFA 19, 860, 000 which adds to FCFA 4, 740, 000 for projects earlier financed. The beneficiaries received cheques ranging from FCFA 375,000 to 2,380,000.