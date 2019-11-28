Cameroon: CONFEJES Assists Youth Projects

27 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A ceremony to hand over cheques to beneficiaries of the 2018/2019 Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme took place in Yaounde yesterday, November 26, 2019.

The Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of La Francophonie (CONFEJES) is an actor and a privileged partner of the government of Cameroon in the implementation of its youth policy. It is within this background that a ceremony to hand over cheques to 16 beneficiaries of the 2018 and 2019 Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme (PPEJ) took place in Yaounde yesterday November 26, 2019. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou said the Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme constitutes a supplementary assert in the ecosystem put in place by Cameroon in the fight for youth empowerment. Minister Monouna Foutsou on behalf of the government of Cameroon thanked the Secretary General of CONFEJES for the support given to the youths. He encouraged the beneficiaries to work harder, show proof of discipline and follow their business plans for a better productivity. He assured them that the government will continue to support them through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education throughout their empowerment process. Earlier, the Secretary General of CONFEJES, Ali Bourahamah, congratulated the supervising team of Cameroon for their efforts in youth entrepreneurship. It should be recalled that out of a total of ten youth projects received by the International Technical Committee for Selection and Orientation of the PPEJ for the 2019 session, nine were eligible for financing worth FCFA 19, 860, 000 which adds to FCFA 4, 740, 000 for projects earlier financed. The beneficiaries received cheques ranging from FCFA 375,000 to 2,380,000.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Children
Sustainable Development
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.