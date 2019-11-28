Central Africa: Stability in Cameroon, Central Africa Sub Region - Chinese Ambassador Reiterates Support

27 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Wang Yingwu in an audience with Minister Adoum Gargoum equally congratulated Cameroon for the successful organisation of the extraordinary CEMAC Heads of State Summit.

The Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu in an audience accorded him on November 26, 2019 by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, has reiterated his government's readiness to support the efforts of Cameroon towards peace in the country and the sub region. Both personalities equally reviewed bilateral relations between Cameroon and China, with Ambassador Wang Yingwu telling reporters after the audience that they are committed to continue reinforcing these cooperation ties. "Personally, I salute and congratulate Cameroon for the successful organisation of the Extraordinary Summit of CEMAC Heads of State. We salute the active leadership role of Cameroon in contributing to stability, peace and economic growth of the region," he stated. With regards to the situation in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon and the sub region in general, Ambassador Wang Yingwu said China supports peace efforts and is ready to accompany Cameroon in seeking measures for peace and security. "You know well that Cameroon organised a major national dialogue to resolve and seek solutions to her internal affairs. We express our satisfaction and hope it plays a role of getting out of the actual situation. We are confident and available to accompany Cameroon in finding peaceful measures and solutions to the present quagmire and promote economic growth. We equally support Cameroon in the fight against external insecurity," he stated. The Chinese diplomat said he equally discussed with Minister Adoum Gargoum cooperation ties in international organisations and multilateral affairs. "We focused and placed importance on sovereignty and the principle of mutual respect," Wang Yingwu said.

