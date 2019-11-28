Cameroon: North West - UDP Targets Seven Legislative Constituencies

UDP legislative team leader, El Hadj Lawan Bako says party candidates aspire to replace MPs who did not deliver on the aspirations of the electorate

United Democratic party (UDP) Chairman and team leader for the legislative elections in the Boyo constituency, El Hadj Lawan Bako is on record that the party will be part of the February 9th, 2020 Legislative elections with the ambition to win and replace parliamentarians that failed to deliver on the expectations of the electorate. El Hadj Lawan Bako appears at a loss why opponent political parties like the CPDM and the SDF endorse candidates or former MPs who have abandoned their electorate in the North West. He told CT in Bamenda that it is dishonest for MPs who have failed to deliver on parliamentary grants since the socio-political crisis in the North West started, to return to the House of Assembly. The UDP has enrolled for parliamentary seats in the seven constituencies of the North West region and counts on the independence of ELECAM to win. El Hadj Lawan Bako stresses that the socio-political and security situation of the North West and South West regions is not the best to ensure credible elections now, but it is their commitment to check the continuous deceit of the voiceless that inspires their participation in the February 2020 electoral exercise. The UDP aspirant is promoting the idea of a quota system of 40 per cent for Anglophones of the North West and South West in recruitment, appointments and development projects. In their quest for a just society for all, the UDP aspirant has been appealing for the government to showcase transparency in the organization of the elections by giving ELECAM the chance to exercise their role without interference and directly deliver election campaign funds to concerned political parties .