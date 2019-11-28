Cameroon: Youth Connect Initiative - Launching of Cameroon Branch in December

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on November 26, 2019 granted two separate audiences at the Star Building.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has been invited to the launching ceremony of Youth Connect Initiative Cameroon which is a platform that opens doors for interconnection between youths and empowers them in job creation strategies. The President of the National Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa disclosed the information at the Prime Minister's Office, stating that the ceremony will take place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on December 9, 2019. The team that was led by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou came to solicit the support of government, private sector and development partners. The Youth Connect Initiative started in Rwanda in 2012. Cameroon recently participated in the Youth Connect Africa Initiative Platform in which different countries have drawn inspiration to establish their own branches. The Prime Minister had the second audience with a delegation from Electricité de France (EDF) led by the Chief Executive Officer and Board chair of the structure, Jean Bernard Levy. Speaking to the press after the audience, Jean Bernard Levy said they came to the Prime Minister's Office after signing a Memorandum of Understanding on a future electricity project in the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources. The document is committing both parties to bring together resources in order to prepare for the construction. He said the project will take place after the Nachtigal Electricity Project. Stating that Cameroon has huge hydroelectricity potentials, Mr Levy, said EDF was proud to contribute financial and human resources in order to help Cameroon get to a higher level of electricity supply. The Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Gaston Eloundou Essomba was present for the audience with the Prime Minister.